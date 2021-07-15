Menu

Flights booked for top Newcastle target to complete imminent transfer from Arsenal

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the return of Joe Willock from Arsenal as flights are provisionally booked for him to head back to St James’ Park.

Willock had a hugely impressive loan spell with Steve Bruce’s side last season, and it is little wonder that the club have been keen to bring him back for another spell.

It looks like the 21-year-old will be allowed to leave Arsenal on loan again, though some Magpies fans will no doubt also be hoping a permanent deal can be struck.

For now, however, it looks like another loan could be tied up imminently, with an official announcement expected in the next few days.

Newcastle Willock goal vs Liverpool
Joe Willock celebrates scoring for Newcastle against Liverpool
Newcastle supporters will be excited to see Willock back again, but many Gooners may well be frustrated that he’s not getting more of an opportunity at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal seem to be overlooking their academy players despite the success of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

