£30m Manchester United transfer target desperate for Premier League move

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is reportedly desperate for a transfer back to the Premier League this summer as he waits to see if Manchester United will try again with a bid for him.

The England international is valued at around £30million by Atletico and was the subject of a failed approach from Man Utd earlier in this transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

The Red Devils could do with another option in that area of the pitch, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka a fine defensive player, but somewhat lacking when it comes to going forward and providing an end-product with his delivery.

Trippier would be a more attack-minded option and give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the opportunity to use wing-backs if needed, which might well be tempting after watching how Trippier and United ace Luke Shaw performed in those roles for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

It remains to be seen, however, if United will pay the £30m required to sign Trippier, or if he might have to look elsewhere as he seeks to move back to England.

The Telegraph suggest, however, that a move to Old Trafford might be particularly special for the former Tottenham man, whose family are MUFC supporters.