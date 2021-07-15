Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

The talented 23-year-old has really caught the eye in the Eredivisie in recent times, becoming club captain at a young age and scoring 17 goals in all competitions from the middle of the park last season.

Now De Telegraaf are linking him with Arsenal, as well as other top teams like Roma and Atalanta, though they add that he’s a boyhood Gunners fan, so that could give them the edge.

Mikel Arteta would certainly benefit from strengthening his midfield this summer, and Koopmeiners could be ideal due to his superb qualities as an all-rounder in that area of the pitch.

Midfield has been a problem area for some time at the Emirates Stadium, with Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny not really good enough as long-term options, while even Thomas Partey has proven a little inconsistent so far.

Matteo Guendouzi has also gone out on loan again, while Lucas Torreira’s future also seems likely to be in doubt after going out on loan to Atletico Madrid last season and not playing much.

Koopmeiners might not be proven at the very highest level yet as the Premier League would be a big step up from Dutch football, but he looks a promising talent worth trying at Arsenal due to their lack of other options in that area of the pitch.