Leicester are expected to finally complete the signing of Ryan Bertrand on a free transfer in the ‘next few days’, according to the Mail.

Bertrand left Southampton this summer after seven years on the coast, leaving the left-back to become one of the most experienced free agents available to Premier League clubs ahead of next season.

There are no details on the contract that Bertrand, who will turn 32 years old at the start of next month, will sign with the Foxes, but the former England international was certainly courted by Brendan Rodgers.

The Mail report that Rodgers picked out Bertrand as the ideal, experienced full-back to compete with academy graduate Luke Thomas.

Rodgers actually worked with Bertrand during his time as an academy coach and later reserve team boss with Chelsea earlier in his career, so the pair have known each other for well over a decade.

Bertrand has an impressive 258 Premier League appearances to his name, making the full-back the exact kind of experienced figure that could help take this young Leicester side to the next level.

The Foxes fell out of the Champions League spots late on again last season but adding some proven players like Bertrand to the squad could certainly stop them tailing off once more next term.

With Christian Fuchs having left the Foxes, Bertrand will likely compete primarily with Thomas for a starting spot, as well as James Justin – who was featuring at left-back before a serious knee injury.