Liverpool could cash in on forgotten midfielder as he’s eyed as a replacement for Euro 2020 star who could sign for Arsenal

This summer was always going to be a case of bigger deals happening and that money starting to trickle down the food chain, so things should start to move over the next few weeks.

A solid showing at a major international tournament is always going to improve a player’s stock, and Manuel Locatelli was one of the Italy players who could get a move after their triumph at Euro 2020.

It’s even suggested that the Sassuolo star could be on his way to Arsenal, but they will have a major job on their hands to prevent him from signing for Juve:

It does sound like he’s going to be leaving Sassuolo one way or the other, and that could now play into Liverpool’s hands as they could cash in on Marko Grujic:

It’s easy to still think of him as a prospect but he’s 25 years old and it’s unlikely that he’ll break into the Liverpool team now, while he did impress on loan at Porto last season so that’s clearly put him in the shop window.

Obviously this will need to wait for Locatelli to move first, but it would be good business for Liverpool if they can get a decent fee for a player who wasn’t going to be a major part of their plans next season.

