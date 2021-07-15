Liverpool handed Saul lifeline as journalist disputes claims over midfielder’s Barcelona move

Liverpool may have been handed a slice of hope in their bid to secure Saul Niguez this summer, despite numerous reports claiming that the Spaniard’s switch to Barcelona was virtually a certainty.

Barcelona and Atletico are in advanced talks for swap deal between Saúl and Griezmann! Both players gave the green light in the last hours. ??? Barça and Atléti now negotiating on price tags. Barça want money included. Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Saúl if deal will collapse. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

Fabrizio Romano had confirmed talks between the La Liga giants and rivals Atletico Madrid, with the Catalan giants reportedly wanting €15m on top of a deal for the player in question, according to Sport.

Operación trueque Griezmann-Saúl. Hay optimismo, cierto, pero NO es inminente: paciencia. Faltan cosas. No hay acuerdo total entre Barça y Atleti sobre la compensación y tampoco entre Saul y los catalanes. El entorno del mediocampista esperando si sale un ofertón de la Premier ? — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 15, 2021

The midfielder was deemed set to be traded for former Los Colchoneros star Antoinne Griezmann, though it would appear there may be a few late twists and turns regarding the 26-year-old’s future yet following Matteo Moretto’s tweet.

“Griezmann-Saúl barter operation. There is optimism, true, but it is NOT imminent: patience. Missing things,” the Calciomercato journalist wrote.

“There is no total agreement between Barça and Atleti on compensation and neither between Saul and the Catalans.

“The environment of the midfielder waiting for a Premier offer.”

It’s far from entirely discounting Barcelona’s interest in the Atletico Madrid star, however, the reporter’s final comment regarding a “Premier offer” likely refers to the English Premier League and the Spain international’s rumoured suitors.

It’s an update that keeps Liverpool above the water when it comes to this particular link, with Ronald Koeman’s outfit’s ongoing financial concerns likely to create some barriers to a potential move.

For now, it seems the Reds remain in the race for Saul’s signature, if their reported interest is genuine.