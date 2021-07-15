Liverpool are not in the running to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder this summer, with a move to Barcelona currently looking most likely, CaughtOffside understands.

The Spain international’s representatives are working on a deal to get him a move to Barcelona, with Antoine Griezmann likely to move in the opposite direction and return to his former club, though that side of the deal is currently less advanced.

Despite some speculation that Liverpool could be a potential destination for Saul, CaughtOffside understands that there isn’t currently interest from the Reds in pursuing this deal, with the player most likely to remain in La Liga.

Saul has been a key performer for Diego Simeone’s side in recent years, but hasn’t had quite as much of a key role in the last few months.

? | Exclusive: Saul to Barcelona is ON… – Swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann most likely – Saul's reps holding talks over move to Barca – No interest from Liverpool, despite various media reports. Full story to follow… pic.twitter.com/gvC6QZAwmC — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 15, 2021

It now looks like he’s heading for the Nou Camp, with the player himself appearing to drop a hint that he’s not wanted at Atletico in a conversation with a fan that was picked up by the nearby cameras.

Liverpool could do with making a signing in midfield after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, but they already moved for Thiago Alcantara last summer, and he may feature more regularly in the season to come.

Barcelona could undoubtedly benefit from bringing in a talent like Saul, who seems like he could be a fine fit for the team’s style of play when he’s on top form.

The 26-year-old may already have been replaced at Atletico with the recent signing of Rodrigo De Paul in midfield, so it makes sense that the Spanish champions might instead be keen to land Griezmann instead of another midfielder in the deal.

The French forward was a star performer for the Rojiblancos before leaving for Barca in the summer of 2019, and he’s never quite managed to replicate his best form with the Catalan giants.

It could be a good move for Griezmann to return to Madrid this summer, especially as Ronald Koeman’s side have brought in two forwards in Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay on free transfers, which will likely see him fall down the pecking order if he stays where he is.