Menu

Video: Liverpool transfer target spotted telling fans he’s being kicked out of his current club

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has been spotted telling fans he’s being kicked out of the club this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool.

Watch below as Saul looks far from happy with his current situation as he chats with supporters and signs autographs…

This could be a hugely exciting update for Liverpool fans, with Pete O’Rourke recently reporting on the Merseyside giants and Chelsea both holding an interest in Saul.

See below for that report, which links Saul with Liverpool, following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum leaving a major gap in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield…

More Stories Saul Niguez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.