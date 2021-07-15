Video: Liverpool transfer target spotted telling fans he’s being kicked out of his current club

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has been spotted telling fans he’s being kicked out of the club this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool.

Watch below as Saul looks far from happy with his current situation as he chats with supporters and signs autographs…

Saúl diciendo “ya me echan de aquí” Me decepcionas enormemente, esto es falso y no es la primera vez que pides irte así que no nos tomes por tontos. pic.twitter.com/jWn7gDTvla — Gabi ??? (@GabiATMM) July 15, 2021

This could be a hugely exciting update for Liverpool fans, with Pete O’Rourke recently reporting on the Merseyside giants and Chelsea both holding an interest in Saul.

See below for that report, which links Saul with Liverpool, following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum leaving a major gap in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield…