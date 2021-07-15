Man United cautious over potential Real Madrid transfer raid after being left “scarred” by previous failure

Manchester United are reportedly cautious over their pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer due to previously being left scarred by their failure to sign Sergio Ramos.

This is according to a report rounding up the latest Man Utd transfer news from the Telegraph, who also provide updates on the club’s links with Eduardo Camavinga and Kieran Trippier.

Varane is a target for the Red Devils, but the Telegraph suggest they want a clear indication that the France international is interested in a move to Old Trafford.

United have been here before when Ramos seemed to use their interest to earn a new deal from Madrid, with the Spain international never winding up making the move to Manchester.

Varane is in the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu so his future does look to be in some doubt, but it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely end up joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, or if he could be persuaded to remain in the Spanish capital.

Ramos may have left MUFC “scarred” by his previous snub, though he did finally end up leaving Real after a long career to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

That makes it all the more important for Madrid to keep hold of Varane or their defence will not be in a good shape next season.