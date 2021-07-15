Manchester clubs mentioned as potential suitors for Tottenham-linked France international

Tottenham’s intent to sign Jules Kounde may have been denied, but there’s still significant interest in getting a deal for him done this summer, according to Fichajes.

Kounde, who was included in Didier Deschamps’ squad for the Euro 2020 tournament on the back of a strong season with Sevilla, has been linked with a host of Europe’s elite.

As Fichajes note, Spurs have been mentioned as a side with genuine intent to sign the centre-back, but the suggestion of any contact between the North London outfit and Sevilla has since been denied.

MORE: Liverpool not pursuing Saul Niguez transfer as player’s reps working on move to Barcelona

At 22-years-old, Kounde could stick around with the Spanish side for another season in order to continue his development – or he could still get a move away from the club this summer.

The report mentions that Manchester United, Manchester City, Napoli and Real Madrid are all still in the running to sign Kounde, which could present him with an opportunity to jump ship before the end of the window.

As with all of these things, we’ll just have to wait and see…

Click here for more of the latest transfer news