Manchester United close to finalising first major summer transfer

Manchester United could be due to officially announce the £73m signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the near future.

This comes from Ruhr Nachrichten (via Sport Witness), with the German outlet claiming that the two European heavyweights are going over the finer details of the move having already agreed a price and personal terms.

The publication add that with the European Championship having drawn to a close the switch should be made official in the next few days.

The Red Devils are thought to be also pursuing a move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer, though it remains unclear whether the club’s finances will stretch to a second major signing.

The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire next summer, an eventuality that will certainly work in United’s favour regarding a potential cut-price fee, once the side find out Madrid’s position on the centre-half.

Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men successfully lure the 28-year-old to Old Trafford, the Norwegian will have solved two major squad concerns ahead of what could be a pivotal campaign, as the Premier League outfit look to close the gap to city rivals Manchester City.