Two doors remain closed for Manchester United on the right-back front, in updates on the rumours of a swoop for Giovanni Di Lorenzo and future of Diogo Dalot, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Just as it was suggested over the last few days, reported target and Italy star Giovanni Di Lorenzo has now signed a new contract with Napoli until the summer of 2026.

The full-back’s agent made it clear that there was no real interest from the Red Devils with this admission as Romano notes that Di Lorenzo was never an option for United this summer.

Romano has also offered an update on the future of Diogo Dalot, sharing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are yet to accept a loan bid that includes the option of a permanent transfer from AC Milan.

Dalot spent last season with the Rossoneri, starting 2 of his 33 appearances for the club before a summer that saw the speedy ace represent Portugal at both the Under-21s and senior Euros.

United recruited Dalot for a fee of £19m back in the summer of 2018, per BBC Sport. The attack-minded ace saw quite a bit of action in his debut campaign but then Aaron Wan-Bissaka came in and he looks to be a lock-in starter at right-back for the foreseeable future.

Whilst having a natural right-back like Dalot would be useful as a backup to Wan-Bissaka, United could stunt the Portuguese talent’s development further if he’s kept around just to play a bit-part role.

It remains to be seen whether United would accept a bid for Dalot that doesn’t include a mandatory clause to make the loan permanent, especially as they’ve been a club that have made many of their footballing decision with business primarily in mind over the last decade.