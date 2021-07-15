Barcelona have threatened to banish Martin Braithwaite to Barca B if he refuses to leave this summer, according to Don Balon.

Braithwaite, having played in the EFL Championship as recently as 2017, probably couldn’t believe his luck when his agent got a call from Barcelona.

Yet, the call came, with Braithwaite playing a full season at the Nou Camp, scoring seven goals in 42 appearances throughout the campaign.

Despite his efforts, and despite his good performances at Euro 2020, he doesn’t appear to have much credit in the Barcelona boardroom.

As per Don Balon, Barcelona, who are in economic crisis, are keen to shift Braithwaite, but the player himself has stood firm.

Braithwaite earns a healthy wage with the Spanish giants, as well as playing for one of the biggest clubs on the planet. Why would he want to move?

Well, so the report claims, Barca have threatened him with separation from the first-team group and the threat of banishing him to Barca B.

Unsurprisingly, so Don Balon claim, that has prompted Braithwaite into changing his mind. A summer departure is now expected to materialise.

