Real Madrid are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to strengthen up front.

One issue for the Spanish giants, however, could be that Liverpool are absolutely determined not to let Salah go and want as much as €150million (£127m) for the Egypt international, according to Don Balon.

The Reds have just suffered a disappointing 2020/21 season and have also been dealt the blow of losing key midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, so they could certainly do without a Salah transfer saga on top of that.

Los Blancos, however, could urgently do with signing someone like Salah as their next ‘Galactico’ after the struggles of players like Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

Real arguably never really replaced Cristiano Ronaldo up front, and Salah could offer a similar goal threat if he made the move to the Bernabeu.

The 29-year-old has been a world class performer for Liverpool, scoring 125 goals in 203 appearances for the Merseyside giants since joining from Roma four years ago.

There’s no doubt Salah could repeat that kind of form in Madrid and help get the club back on top after a difficult spell last season.