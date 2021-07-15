No sooner has the Copa America and European Championship finished, than the Olympic Games come into full view, and that spells trouble for Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton.

The Premier League trio are going to be hit hardest by the scheduling of the Games, as it means that key players for all three sides will miss the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to talkSPORT, the Games start in July 23 with the football competition beginning on July 25 and ending on August 7.

Not only does that mean that players will miss the start of the English top-flight season, but given that Japan remains on the amber list, those players will also have to quarantine for 10 days upon their return home.

Not to mention that they won’t necessarily have had the chance for a summer holiday and a period of rest, which will also need to be factored in.

Richarlison will be missing for Everton as he will be representing Brazil, as will Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli.

Manchester United will also be missing both Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo with both representing Ivory Coast.