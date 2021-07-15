A lot gets said and written about today’s footballing superstars, much of it related to how much players supposedly earn, however, Lionel Messi has shown his humility and motivation more clearly than ever after apparently accepting a 50 percent pay cut to remain at Barcelona.

Though he will still be handsomely remunerated over the course of a reported new five-year deal, the Argentinian is once again leading by example, only this time off the pitch.

If the best player in the world has no problem with a vast decrease in his weekly wage, then surely others will follow suit.

At least that’s what Joan Laporta will be hoping as he continues to work out a pathway through the club’s current financial predicament.

If reports are to be believed, Messi could’ve earned a lot more money elsewhere, but he was only ever interested in trying to do a deal with the club of his life.

A club whom he will be hoping to lead to domestic and European glory again in the time he has left.

Barcelona will surely be grateful for his concessions, and he likewise.

With Josep Maria Bartomeu’s reign now consigned to the history books, it’s onwards and upwards for the Catalans.