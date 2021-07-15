Menu

(Photos) Chelsea ace wears face mask with branding of new club as exit nears completion

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Olivier Giroud has landed in Milan ahead of the completion of his transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan, report The Sun.

As the report notes, Giroud is on the verge of making the move to the Rossoneri in a deal which will bank Chelsea £2m.

Chelsea triggered their option to extend Giroud’s deal, but it appears to have merely been a strategy from Marina Granovskaia to get an extra couple of million in the bank.

It’s worked a treat, too, with Milan biting their hand off at the prospect of landing a player of Giroud’s quality on the cheap.

It’s now only a matter of time before Giroud is officially announced as an AC Milan player, signed and sealed, with the Frenchman having been pictured in the city with a club-branded face mask.

MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea line up move for La Liga defender that rests on out-of-favour duo being offloaded

Photo via The Sun
Photo via The Sun
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star will not be switching international allegiances as journalist reveals there is ‘no substance’ to rumours
Kylian Mbappe update: PSG ready to break the bank, player has already made his decision
Manchester United set for transfer snub as target waits for Real Madrid move in 2022

Chelsea will presumably bring in a new striker this summer, with Giroud now having departed and there being question marks over the future of Tammy Abraham.

One thing’s for certain, they’re very unlikely to head into the next campaign with a third choice striker of Giroud’s quality. Having him willing to play that role was an absolute blessing for the Blues…

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news

More Stories Olivier Giroud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.