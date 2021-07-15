Kylian Mbappe update: PSG ready to break the bank, player has already made his decision

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Kylian Mbappe a monster contract – but it might not be enough to fend off Real Madrid, according to Marca.

Marca are a Madrid-based newspaper covering Spanish football, so it’s often wise to take their reports with a pinch of salt when they’re favourable towards Real Madrid.

However, in this instance, the information they’ve published is pretty believable, and it could result in Kylian Mbappe becoming a Real Madrid player next summer.

The report claims that PSG are prepared to do everything in their power to keep Mbappe around, including offering him the same wage packet as Neymar.

MORE: Manchester United set for transfer snub as target waits for Real Madrid move in 2022

However, it may not be sufficient, with Marca noting that Mbappe is unconvinced he can achieve his career ambitions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As a result, he could pursue a move to Real Madrid. With his contract expiring next summer, that would not be so difficult to do for the World Cup winner.

PSG can only offer Mbappe so much cash, and ultimately, it looks as though this will not be a money-motivated decision.

Click here for more of the latest Real Madrid news