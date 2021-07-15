There’s no worse feeling than being so intimidated that you’re unable to get on with your work or life effectively, but Rafa Benitez is refusing to give in to the Everton boo-boys who are threatening to make his time at Goodison Park a memorable one for all of the wrong reasons.

Having swapped the red half of Merseyside for the blue, the Spaniard’s appointment was always going to be controversial.

MORE: Bad news for Liverpool’s rivals

On the eve of the announcement, a sinister banner was placed not far from the Benitez household, but he’s not for turning despite the apparent hate.

“I was convinced when I decided to say yes, or even when I decided to start talking, that it was a great opportunity and for me this challenge is not something I’m scared of,” Benitez was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“It’s the opposite. I want to win, I want to do well. […] Talking about the banner we can talk about one, two people, you never know.”

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Arsenal risk another transfer blunder as they overlook one of their biggest strengths Opinion: Why no one should be surprised by Florentino Perez’s outbursts at Real Madrid Chelsea and Man United destined for disappointment as West Ham prepare to make Declan Rice their highest paid player

Football supporters being as fickle as they are, should the manager begin his campaign with a series of decent results, it’s highly likely that the hostility that Benitez is having to become accustomed to at present will dissipate.

Regardless, all he is focused on is getting results for his new club, and given the circumstances that has to be applauded.