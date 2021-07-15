Giorgio Chiellini offered contract by European giants as Juventus are made to sweat over his future

Real Madrid are prepared to offer a contract to Euro 2020 winner Giorgio Chiellini, according to Don Balon.

Chiellini, despite being 36-years-old, was influential for Italy as they won Euro 2020 convincingly.

His partnership with fellow Juve star Leonardo Bonucci has proven to be a once in a generation kind of pairing.

At least officially, that partnership was broken on June 30th, when his contract with Juventus came to an end.

Real Madrid want to keep it that way, too, or so is claimed by Spanish publication Don Balon.

Their report claims that Los Blancos are prepared to offer Chiellini a contract, which’ll rival the one he has on the table from Juventus.

With Sergio Ramos having departed, Chiellini would provide some much-desired steel and experience in Carlo Ancelotti’s defensive line.

Whether he’ll be willing to leave Juventus for good, and embark on new ventures this late in his career, remains to be seen.

