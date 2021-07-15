Real Madrid youngster set to sign for AC Milan on two year loan deal

Former Manchester City academy star Brahim Diaz is set to leave Real Madrid and sign for AC Milan on a two year loan deal.

That’s according to AS, who see no future for Diaz at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Diaz initially broke through the ranks with Manchester City, but made the decision to sign for Real Madrid in his native Spain in January 2019.

After making 21 appearances and scoring two goals, Diaz joined Serie A giants AC Milan on loan, where he spent the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign.

As is detailed in the report by AS, the Rossoneri are keen to keep Diaz, who performed well for them last season, while Real Madrid are reluctant to lose him on a permanent basis.

While AC Milan are thought to be pushing for an option to make the deal permanent, Los Blancos are unwilling.

AS’ belief is that the two sides could meet in the middle, with Diaz signing for Milan on a two year loan deal.

The move is thought to now be edging closer to completion, with it looking likely that Stefano Pioli has got his man.

