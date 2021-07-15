Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches for around €37million.

The Portugal international showed some superb form last season as he helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title, and it’s unsurprising that bigger clubs are now in for him.

Le 10 Sport previously also linked Sanches with Arsenal and Tottenham, but Todo Fichajes now suggest Liverpool have been in advanced talks to sign him and are now close to finalising the deal.

MORE: Extremely awkward moment as Benitez is asked about calling Everton a “small club”

It remains to be seen if the north London duo still have a chance of hijacking this move, but one imagines the player himself would be more tempted by the chance to move to Anfield.

Liverpool can offer Sanches the chance to play in the Champions League next season, and are also far more likely to challenge for major honours than either Arsenal or Spurs.

It’s a big blow for the Gunners, however, who could really do with a signing like Sanches to give them a much-needed upgrade on flops like Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira in the middle of the park, with Mikel Arteta surely under growing pressure after his side didn’t even qualify for the Europa League last season.

Liverpool also need a new midfielder, however, and Sanches seems ideal to come in and replace Georginio Wijnaldum after his free transfer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old might not be Liverpool’s only signing in that area of the pitch, however, with Todo Fichajes adding that the Reds are also still pursuing Atletico Madrid star Saul, whether or not they also sign Sanches.

Saul has been a star performer for Atletico down the years and could be another important addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with some doubts over the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield, while veteran star James Milner is not getting any younger.