Liverpool ready to offer TWO players to La Liga giants in bid to secure exciting transfer

Liverpool are reportedly ready to try using two players in a bid to clinch the transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer.

According to reports, the Reds are prepared to try their luck by offering Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri to the La Liga giants as it seems they could be open to a swap deal.

There has also been talk of Barcelona trying to sign Saul in an exchange involving Antoine Griezmann, so it remains to be seen if Liverpool can really compete with that.

Liverpool could do with a top signing in midfield this summer after losing Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, and Renato Sanches is another big name who’s been linked with a move to Anfield.

Origi and Shaqiri have been useful players for LFC in recent times, but Jurgen Klopp could also do well to offload them if it help him secure some better signings.

Neither player is now likely to be a regular for Liverpool any time soon, whereas Saul is good enough to give this team a real lift next season.