Serie A giants respond to Arsenal interest in European Championship-winner

Inter Milan have made it clear to Arsenal that they have no intention of parting ways with Nicolo Barella this summer, following an inquiry from the Gunners.

This comes from Sempre Inter, with the publication citing a report from SportMediaset regarding Mikel Arteta’s outfit’s supposed interest in the Italy international.

The Serie A midfielder was in scintillating form for Roberto Mancini’s Italy, with the side securing the European Championship after the final clash with England went to a penalty shoot-out.

Registering 12 goal contributions in the Italian top-flight last term, the 24-year-old has drawn attention with his performances on both the domestic and international scenes.

However, Arsenal have some way to go before meeting the €70m initial bid reportedly tabled by the club’s league rivals in Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

With the latter three sides able to offer Champions League football next term, one might reasonably imagine that the Londoners would need to offer impeccable terms (beyond a suitable bid) to persuade Barella to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium.