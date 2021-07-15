West Ham have held talks over the signing of Ukraine No.1 Heorhiy Bushchan as they look to provide competition to starting stopper Lukasz Fabianski this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Bushchan has been with Dynamo Kyiv for over a decade, having been in the youth ranks of Odesa before, the 27-year-old is coming off the back of a season in which he won the Ukrainian top-flight.

The gigantic 6ft7 keeper started for Ukraine at the Euros this summer, playing every minute of his nation’s matches before they were knocked out of the competition by England in the quarter-finals.

It’s unclear as to whether David Moyes’ side will still pursue a deal for Bushchan with the Standard also noting that the Hammers are close to finalising a loan deal for Alphonse Areola.

With Fabianski having turned 36 years old a couple of months ago, dealing with some injury troubles last season and being contracted for just one more year – per the Athletic, it’s not surprising to see that West Ham are looking to add a goalkeeper before next season kicks off.

See More: Enquiry made: West Ham make their move for ex-Arsenal academy star

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona threaten to banish forward to B team after refusal to leave this summer Giorgio Chiellini offered contract by European giants as Juventus are made to sweat over his future Manchester United yet to accept loan-to-buy bid for defender

Whilst Bushchan is no means out of place starting between the sticks for the Ukraine national team, the ace has only been the No.1 for Kyiv in the last two seasons so perhaps it would be a risk bringing the lanky stopper to the Premier League right now.

It will be interesting to see whether Areola immediately displaces Fabianski as the Irons’ starter next season, as the Polish keeper has been brilliant for the Hammers since joining in the summer of 2018.