‘The way Arteta is treating this kid is wrong’ – These Arsenal fans react as William Saliba is sent on third loan spell, this time to Marseille

Some Arsenal fans have been left absolutely enraged as the club have confirmed that big-money signing William Saliba will be loaned out for a third time, once again back to France but with Marseille.

It seems like the switch to Marseille was wrapped up quite a while ago, as Saliba posed with a club scarf a couple of days ago.

Hopes were high when the Gunners recruited Saliba in the summer of 2019 for a massive fee of £27m, per BBC Sport, but the Frenchman has not had the chance to showcase his ability in North London.

Fabrizio Romano reiterates that the loan deal does not include a permanent transfer option, which fits with the suggestions from Edu in the official statement that Saliba does still have a future at Arsenal.

Nevertheless, this now means that Saliba will have spent two-and-a-half of his three years with the Gunners away on loan, never being called on in the first-team even once over that period.

Official and confirmed. William Saliba joins Olympique Marseille from Arsenal on loan until June 2022. NO buy option included. ??? #OM #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2021

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Saliba being cast aside once more:

The way ARTETA is treating this kid is wrong. WE HATE ARTETA — Mattias Borglin (@BorglinMattias) July 15, 2021

You wouldn’t think this club at this very moment only employ Pablo Mari and Rob Holding as starting Centerbacks.

It’s a disgrace — HxH? (@AfcKols_) July 15, 2021

Awful treatment — F?? (@Friasimo) July 15, 2021

Loool what a joke! We shouldn’t be loaning players that are better than the pathetic first team squad we got!!! — Ryan Colaço (Ryan C™) #Arsenal #BlackLivesMatter (@Ryan_Colaco) July 15, 2021

What a top talent we destroyed ? — Noel Mc Govern ?? (@noelmickedy) July 15, 2021

Head there and smash it Wilo, one day, Justice will happen ? — Saliba ? ?? (@SalibaEra_) July 15, 2021

so disappointed. — Matt (@MGH) July 15, 2021

Makes no sense but ok — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) July 15, 2021

It seems like everything has gone downhill for Saliba since he first signed for Arsenal, he spent the curtailed 19/20 Ligue 1 season back with Saint-Etienne but was prevented from playing in the Coupe de France final with his boyhood club.

Saliba then laboured away with the Under-23s to no avail in the first-half of last season, ultimately leading to the centre-back being loaned out to Nice for the second part of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 20-year-old made 22 appearances with Nice as they went on to finish ninth in the French top-flight and it appears as though Saliba has still not done enough to win at least a chance from Mikel Arteta.

It’s of course disappointing to see that Saliba is yet to make an impact at Arsenal, heading into his third season on their books, but the centre-back is still young and can hopefully stack his price-tag up against Premier League competition down the line.