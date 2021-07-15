Tottenham closing in on first signing of the summer, player was also on Man United’s radar

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on their first signing of the summer in the form of Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japan international has impressed in Serie A in recent times, and Manchester United had also considered him, though he wasn’t a priority for the club and the player now looks to be closer to joining Spurs, according to The Athletic.

The report explains that Tomiyasu is set to cost around £15million, plus add-ons, and it looks like potentially fine business by Tottenham.

Tomiyasu can operate as a centre-back or a right-back, so his versatility could be useful to Spurs next season, and at the age of 22 he also surely has his best years ahead of him.

Man Utd might also have done well to move for Tomiyasu, but it seems they’re looking at bigger names to cover the centre-back and right-back positions.

In central defence, it looks like the Red Devils will be turning to Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, according to the Manchester Evening News, while they continue to be linked with Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier by the Telegraph.