New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo eyeing up double Wolves transfer raid

Tottenham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham’s new manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly eyeing up a double transfer raid on his old club Wolves.

According to talkSPORT, Spurs could be set to move for both Daniel Podence and Willy Boly from Wolves this summer as Nuno seeks to put his own stamp on this squad.

Tottenham need something of a revamp ahead of next season, with Jose Mourinho struggling last term before being sacked in April.

Nuno did fine work at Wolves so it could make sense for him to try working with some of his former players again, with Podence and Boly likely to make fine additions to this Tottenham side.

Spurs fans will hope their club can get some business done soon after something of a quiet start to the transfer window, and with Harry Kane’s future in some doubt.

The north London giants might do well to bring new players in and persuade Kane not to leave and to trust their new project.

