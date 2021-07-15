Tottenham interest in 21-goal Serie A star ‘concrete’ as Spurs consider potential Harry Kane replacements

With Harry Kane’s future under the media spotlight, Tottenham are reportedly already considering potential replacements for their talismanic forward.

This comes from Gazzetta Dello Sport reporter Carlo Laudisa, who told Radio Bruno (via Sport Witness) that Nuno Espirito Santo’s men’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic “is concrete” with Spurs prepared to move in if their star man was to depart this summer.

“It’s understandable that Tottenham, with Kane in the sights of Manchester City, look around: Fiorentina have said no for now, but the €60m value can be dangerous,” the journalist said.

“I don’t like to venture into predictions, I limit myself to facts, and the facts say that Tottenham’s interest is concrete.

“If the English club were to collect more than €120m for Kane, they would have no problem offering €60m for Vlahovic.

“His contract? For months, I have received a very specific signal that cannot be ignored: for now, there is no intention of renewing.”

Manchester City have been heavily linked with acquiring the services of the England international, with it being presumed that the player would set back a potential suitor in excess of £100m.

Liverpool have been rumoured contenders for the Fiorentina star’s signature, though reported interest has somewhat cooled in recent times, with Jurgen Klopp’s men linked more closely with PSV’s Donyell Malen.

Aged 21, the Serbian has attracted plaudits for his impressive campaign last term in Serie A, registering 21 league goals.

Though far from the finished article, Vlahovic would represent a potentially interesting option for Tottenham to pursue this summer if a big-money move takes Kane away from London, leaving a gap in goals that the Serbia international could fulfill.