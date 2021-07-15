It looks as though former Liverpool star, Daniel Agger, is trying to get the band back together, after he completed the signing of his former team-mate, Jon Flanagan, for Danish outfit, HB Koge.

Flanagan has put pen to paper on a two-year deal according to the Liverpool ECHO, and will be hoping to resurrect a career that started so promisingly at Liverpool before loans to Burnley and Bolton and then permanent moves to Rangers and Charleroi.

At 28 years of age, Flanagan arguably has one more big move in him if he can impress in the Danish league.

Not quite the last chance saloon for the player, he really needs to respond to Agger’s methods and find the form from earlier in his career.

Once thought of as a future England regular, the full-back has never quite hit the heights expected.

However, perhaps being out of the limelight for a couple of years will allow him to relax and play his best football.