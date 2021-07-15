Video: Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina revealed to be giant penguin on Spain’s Masked Singer

Pepe Reina caught the eyes of Liverpool supporters on Twitter with his appearance on Spain’s version of the Masked Singer.

Dressed as a giant penguin, the former Reds goalkeeper announced his unmasking on the show in a tweet.

According to BBC Sport, some of the judges were convinced that Barcelona Andres Iniesta was hidden in the costume, with only Jose Mata hitting the mark with his prediction.

Aged 38, the Spaniard is set to enter the final season of his contract with Serie A outfit Lazio, having enjoyed an illustrious career since departing Anfield in 2014.

Meditando seriamente si el siguiente paso es Eurovisión ??? ¡Ha sido un lujazo participar en @MaskSingerA3! Lo he pasado en grande ???? Un saludo de vuestro pingüino flamenco ??? #MaskSinger7 pic.twitter.com/2ZFXu9UBVp — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) July 14, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Pepe Reina’s Twitter account