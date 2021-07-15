Menu

Video: Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina revealed to be giant penguin on Spain’s Masked Singer

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Pepe Reina caught the eyes of Liverpool supporters on Twitter with his appearance on Spain’s version of the Masked Singer.

Dressed as a giant penguin, the former Reds goalkeeper announced his unmasking on the show in a tweet.

According to BBC Sport, some of the judges were convinced that Barcelona Andres Iniesta was hidden in the costume, with only Jose Mata hitting the mark with his prediction.

Aged 38, the Spaniard is set to enter the final season of his contract with Serie A outfit Lazio, having enjoyed an illustrious career since departing Anfield in 2014.

Pictures courtesy of Pepe Reina’s Twitter account

More Stories Pepe Reina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.