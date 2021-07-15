The dust still hasn’t settled on England’s Euro 2020 failure, with talkSPORT pundits, Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour, slamming Gareth Southgate for his tactics against the Italians.

With penalties looming in the match, the England manager took the decision that he wouldn’t bring on both Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho until right at the very end.

That meant there was hardly enough time for the pair to acclimatise themselves to the game and the pressure that would be exerted on them in the shoot-out.

Both Brazil and Parlour believe they should’ve been allowed at least 10 minutes of extra-time, which might have made a crucial difference.