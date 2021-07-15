Menu

(Video) VAR makes a bone-headed blunder in the Fluminense & Cerro Porteño Copa Libertadores fixture

Copa Libertadores
The first-leg matchups of the Copa Libertadores Round 16 are underway, and it only took one set of matches for controversy to surface.

During the matchup between Brazilian giant Fluminense and Cerro Porteño, there was a moment in the match the Video Assistant Referee overruled a goal scored for the Paraguayan club as it ruled it was offside.

However, the VAR official made a glaring mistake in not noticing the Fluminense player that put the play onside and should’ve been marked a good goal.

 

