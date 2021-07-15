(Video) VAR makes a bone-headed blunder in the Fluminense & Cerro Porteño Copa Libertadores fixture

The first-leg matchups of the Copa Libertadores Round 16 are underway, and it only took one set of matches for controversy to surface.
During the matchup between Brazilian giant Fluminense and Cerro Porteño, there was a moment in the match the Video Assistant Referee overruled a goal scored for the Paraguayan club as it ruled it was offside.
However, the VAR official made a glaring mistake in not noticing the Fluminense player that put the play onside and should’ve been marked a good goal.
This is incredible, VAR yesterday called an offside for Cerro Porteño, and they completely missed the Fluminense player on the bottom left. You can clearly see his head in the initial seconds. pic.twitter.com/5sxcN7VJSj
— Boca in English | Podcast (@CABJ_English) July 14, 2021
This is a Netflix special https://t.co/hy4ZZQ7fPL pic.twitter.com/TLemz8G4sp
— Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) July 14, 2021