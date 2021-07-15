West Ham fail in offer for star linked with Arsenal – Free transfer now more likely in 2022

Signing a goalkeeper from a relegated side is always going to be a risky game, mainly because they are going to look good because they’ll have a ton of shots to save.

West Brom were convincingly relegated last season and even had the worst defence in the division as they conceded a whopping 76 goals, so it’s testament to Sam Johnstone that he’s in demand despite that.

He was impressive throughout the campaign so you have to wonder how bad it would’ve been without him, while a transfer could be unlikely this summer as nobody has come close to matching the Baggies’ asking price of over £10m:

? West Brom reject West Ham bid for Sam Johnstone. Below £10m & unlikely #WHUFC go much higher as free agent in 2022. Expected they press ahead for Areola on loan with buy option. Johnstone also on Arsenal + Spurs radar @TheAthleticUK #WBA #PSG #AFC #THFC https://t.co/KL4eeGPhKy — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 14, 2021

If West Ham do sign Areola then they won’t have a need for Johnstone next season, while it’s interesting to see that there are links to Arsenal and Spurs when they currently have Bernd Leno and Hugo Lloris respectively.

It leaves the player in a tough spot as he may have to choose between being a backup in the top flight or playing regularly in the Championship, while his contract situation means it might makes sense to hold out and see what’s available next summer.