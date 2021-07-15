How Jack Grealish to Manchester City will rank among most expensive transfers of all-time

CaughtOffside understands that Jack Grealish is set to sign for Manchester City in a deal worth £88m. We’ve had a look at where that’ll rank in the list of the most expensive transfers of all-time.

Grealish produced some commendable cameos at Euro 2020, but was never successful in convincing Gareth Southgate that he’s worthy of a starting spot.

England have a host of talent at their disposal in attack, with Southgate favouring alternatives, forcing Grealish to watch from the sidelines.

The 25-year-old should get used to that level of competition for game-time, as CaughtOffside understands he’ll be a Manchester City player come the start of next season.

City will fork out £88m to get Grealish through the door, with the deal having been in place for several months, a top club source told CaughtOffside.

It’s a hefty sum of money, but one which will be justified if Grealish is able to play his best football at the Etihad under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola.

The transfer fee will reflect Grealish’s status as one of the finest in the country, which he ought to be, considering it’s the second largest figure ever paid by a British club for a single player.

1.) Paul Pogba, £89.6m, Juventus to Manchester United

2.) JACK GREALISH, £88m, Aston Villa to Manchester City (pending official confirmation)

3.) Harry Maguire, £74.2m, Leicester City to Manchester United

4.) Romelu Lukaku, £72.3m, Everton to Manchester United

5.) Virgil Van Dijk, £72.2m, Southampton to Liverpool

(Source: Transfermarkt)

Grealish is also set to go straight into the top ten most expensive players at any club, in any country, ever, upon signing along the dotted line with Man City.

The Villa skipper will give up the armband and move for a figure higher than Real Madrid paid for either Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale. No pressure, Jack…

1.) Neymar, £189.3m, Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain

2.) Kylian Mbappe, £123.7m (+£29.m add-ons), AS Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain

3.) Joao Felix, £107.5m, Benfica to Atletico Madrid

4.) Philippe Coutinho, £102.4M (+£34.1m add-ons), Liverpool to Barcelona

5.) Ousmane Dembele, £89.5M (+£39.4m add-ons), Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona

6.) Paul Pogba, £89.6m, Juventus to Manchester United

7.) JACK GREALISH, £88m, Aston Villa to Manchester City (pending official confirmation)

8.) Gareth Bale, £86m, Tottenham to Real Madrid

9.) Eden Hazard, £85.3m (+£34.1m add-ons), Chelsea to Real Madrid

10.) Cristiano Ronaldo, £85.3m, Manchester United to Real Madrid

(Source: Goal)

The expectation that’ll come with this transfer will be considerable, but you get the impression that Grealish is the kind of character that will be unfazed by that.

Besides, when he’s joined by the likes of Joao Felix, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in that top ten, it takes a certain degree of the pressure off, doesn’t it?

