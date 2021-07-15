Menu

“Been on the Eden Hazard diet” – These fans mock Arsenal star as he doesn’t look in great shape for pre-season outing

Loads of fans of Arsenal and other clubs are mocking Willian for returning to pre-season looking a little overweight.

Some images are doing the rounds of the Brazilian winger in action for the Gunners in their pre-season friendly defeat to Hibernian, and he certainly looks like he could do with hitting the gym after perhaps taking it a bit too easy over the summer.

Some users on Twitter have commented that Willian’s apparent weight gain is reminiscent of Eden Hazard, who has occasionally also returned to pre-season looking like he’s put on a few pounds during his time off.

In fairness, it might be just one or two unflattering pictures of Willian, rather than a serious issue, with fans often too quick to jump on these things and make something out of nothing.

But here’s a look at some jokey tweets coming out as it seems a lot of fans noticed this about Willian as he turned out for Arsenal against Hibs…

