Arsenal are said to have reached an agreement ‘in principle’ with Brighton over the transfer of Ben White.

White has been at the top of the Gunners’ list of centre-backs all summer, and it emerged during Euro 2020 that they were confident of agreeing a deal.

Though, it was made clear that nothing would progress while White was focussed on England’s efforts at the competition where they reached the final before losing on penalties to Italy.

Now that the Euros are done and dusted, it seems Arsenal are pressing ahead with a deal with The Athletic reporting this evening that an agreement has been reached.

The report claims the deal is in the region of £50million with only a medical and personal terms to iron out.

White impressed for the Seagulls last season having already raised eyebrows during a loan spell with Leeds United.

He now looks set to make the switch to north London, despite Arsenal seeing early advances rejected, with the transfer expected to move quickly from here.

Though, it’s unclear whether White is currently in the country amid his extended holiday following his inclusion in England’s Euro 2020 squad.