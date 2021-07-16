Sheffield United could be about to force Arsenal away from the negotiating table amid their firm stance on Sander Berge.

Berge is attracting interest in the Premier League and Serie A following Sheffield United’s relegation to the Championship.

The Blades will likely have to part ways with Berge, who is one of their most valuable assets, ahead of their first campaign back in the second tier.

But they find themselves in the difficult position of wanting to get every penny they can for Berge but still likely needing to sell.

Currently, Sheffield United are said to be holding out for the midfielder’s £35million release clause, but according to The Athletic, that could see Arsenal walk away from any potential deal.

The report claims the Gunners are ‘very interested’ with Mikel Arteta keen to improve his midfield, but Arsenal are said to be unwilling to spend as much as £35million, and that’s also the case for Napoli, who are also credited with an interest.

It remains to be seen whether Sheffield United will become a little more flexible on the back of that, but they might have to given Arsenal could now walk away, especially with long term target Houssem Aouar said to be available for less than £20million, according to ESPN.