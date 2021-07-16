The search may soon be over for Arsenal as they look to replace Roma-bound, Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss has already agreed personal terms with the Italian outfit, according to football.london, though it would appear that there are a few minor details to sort out before the deal can be officially signed off.

In the meantime, Mikel Arteta has been hard at work trying to find the right profile of player to take the place of the tough-tacking midfielder, and it looks like the Spaniard has found him.

According to De Telegraaf cited by Metro, AZ Alkmaar’s highly-rated 23-year-old, Teun Koopmeiners, is the man the Gunners want.

Even though football.london believe that Rennes, Inter Milan, Roma, Atalanta, Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion all appear to be interested, Arsenal look to have jumped to the head of the queue to secure his services.

With pre-season having already started for most clubs, and the 2021/22 Premier League campaign just a month away, there’s little time to get the deal done, so the north Londoners need to move quickly.