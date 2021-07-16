AS Roma to pursue Palmeiras ace to replace the injured Leonardo Spinazzola

The injury of Leonardo Spinazzola at the UEFA Euros has AS Roma looking for a defender, and the Italian side could be looking at the South American market.

Sportitalia (via Football Italia) reports that Roma is eyeing Palmeiras left-back Matias Viña to fill the role left behind by Spinazzola, who will be out of action for six to nine months following his torn Achilles tendon.

When it comes to the asking price for the 23-year-old, Palmeiras asking price is €7-million. Furthermore, the Uruguyan defender has an Italian passport, so acquiring the player wouldn’t hurt their non-EU spots.

Viña has made 68 appearances for the Brazilian giants, where he’s scored five goals and registered ten assists since joining the club in 2020. The defender is also part of the Palmeiras squad that has won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian cup.

Despite his young age, Viña has plenty of big game and winning experience while playing in South America.