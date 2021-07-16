Chelsea attacker bids emotional farewell to fans ahead of summer transfer

Taking to his official social media on Friday afternoon, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has bid a fond farewell to Blues fans ahead of his transfer to Italian side AC Milan.

Giroud, 34, joined Chelsea from arch-rivals Arsenal in 2018 in a deal worth £15.3m.

Since swapping London alliances, the French striker has gone on to feature in 119 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 53 goals, along the way.

Not only has the 34-year-old World Cup winner become somewhat of a cult hero, but his involvements have also helped guide the club to an impressive three major trophies, including last season’s Champions League.

Despite being arguably one of the Blues’ most prolific and experienced forwards, the arrival of Thomas Tuchel has seemingly ended Giroud run with the club.

Now on the verge of completing a shock move to AC Milan rumoured to be announced shortly, Giroud has taken the time to thank fans for their support over the years.