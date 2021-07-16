Menu

‘Closer than ever’ – Spanish media claim Raphael Varane is on the verge of joining Manchester United

Manchester United could be about to announce not one but two high-profile deals in the coming days, with Spanish media claiming that a move for Real Madrid star, Raphael Varane, is all but done.

The French World Cup winner hasn’t fully committed to any deal as yet, but there does now appear to be some certainty that he will be moving to Old Trafford in the current transfer window.

Los Blancos are attempting to fend off an enveloping crisis over audio leaks of their president, Florentino Perez, and the loss of centre-back Varane will only add to supporter woe.

According to Jorge Calabres, director of Bernabeu Digital, and speaking who on El Bunker CF channel, cited by SportWitness, the move is ‘closer than ever’ to happening.

The report also goes on to say that Varane has decided upon making the move, with United apparently offering €12m wages net per season, significantly more than the €8m that he would be receiving from Real Madrid.

