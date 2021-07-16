Menu

Crystal Palace looking to acquire England U21 star that was hugely impressive throughout Fulham’s 2020/21 campaign

With the opening fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League season just four weeks away, it appears that Patrick Vieira is working overtime at Crystal Palace to give the Eagles the best start possible.

The south Londoners are likely to look quite a bit different than they did under Roy Hodgson, and as might be expected, the Frenchman is looking at exciting attacking players to transform the side.

According to The Athletic, Ademola Lookman has piqued Vieira’s interest after a solid loan spell last season at Fulham.

Lookman has returned to parent club, RB Leipzig, but it would appear that the England U21 star has no real future with the Bundesliga outfit.

Were Vieira to acquire Lookman, 23, it would be the player’s fourth English club, having also turned out for Charlton Athletic and Everton.

The one stumbling block at this stage would appear to be how the deal will be structured.

A loan may be preferable, given that talkSPORT via The Boot Room suggest a hefty transfer fee of £22.5m.

