Patrick Vieira is continuing to oversee, and potentially overhaul, his Crystal Palace side in readiness for the new season, but will know that one of his targets, wanted by an incredible four other clubs, is going to cost the Eagles in excess of £30m.

That’s the price that Championship outfit, West Bromwich Albion, have put on their player Matheus Pereira according to The 72.

Whilst the player’s talent isn’t in question, given that he scored 11 goals and provided six assists in a poor WBA team that were relegated last season, the potential transfer fee is excessive, particularly if you taken into account how clubs have been affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

Having said that, with Leeds United, West Ham United, Leicester City and Aston Villa all showing an interest too, West Brom are in the luxurious position of sitting back and watching the auction develop.

From Vieira’s point of view, if he wants his man, now is the time to get the deal done. If he gets the backing of his board it’s a sure sign that they are backing their manager to the hilt which can only bode well for the new campaign.