The 2021/22 Premier League season is about a month away, and Newcastle have already been dealt a devastating blow with the news that goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka, will miss the start of the campaign.

The Daily Mail report that the custodian has a broken metatarsal, and that’s also impacted Freddy Woodman, whose move to Bournemouth has now been put on hold, despite the player having passed his medical with the south coast outfit.

With Steve Bruce no doubt trying his upmost to have a settled squad that can attack the new season and ensure a decent enough start, this is the last thing he needs.

Particularly with several players self isolating, a minuscule budget of £10m to work with and takeover talk, ongoing for the past year, still front and centre as far as supporters are concerned.

It’s hardly ideal preparation, but the Magpies have long since been an organisation that appear to be run properly.