Fabrizio Romano provides exciting update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Manuel Locatelli

Although Sassuolo playmaker and Euros 2020 star Manuel Locatelli look nailed on to join Juventus this summer, according to leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Premier League side Arsenal do have an outside chance of landing the gifted midfielder.

Locatelli, 23, joined Sassuolo in 2019 following a £12.6m move from AC Milan.

Since arriving at the Mapei Stadium, the talented midfielder has gone on to feature in 99 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 18 goals, along the way.

Following what was a hugely impressive Euros 2020 tournament for eventual winners Italy, Locatelli has continued to see his stock rise.

Expected to move on this summer, Serie A giants Juventus are understood to be frontrunners to secure the 23-year-old’s signature.

However, the ‘Old Lady’ aren’t the only club interested in Locatelli with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners also rumoured admirers.

Romano, who spoke the ‘Don Robbie‘ YouTube channel, when asked about the possibility of the Gunners signing Locatelli, said: “Talking about him, I see rumours of an Arsenal bid, and this is what the Sassuolo CEO said some days ago, so we know that Arsenal are really serious with Locatelli, so their strategy is a waiting strategy.

“They know the priority of the player is to join Juventus, Locatelli wants to go to Juventus, and until Juventus are in negotiations with Sassuolo, he will push to join Juventus. If they agree, Locatelli will be happy to join Juventus, he is a Juventus fan since he was a baby and he wants to play in the Champions League.

“If this agreement is not completed, keep an eye on Arsenal. They are ready, they are respecting the player, and also the player is appreciating how Arsenal are acting in this deal, saying that they respect his decision to go to Juventus as a priority, but if that deal does not go through with Sassuolo, they will be ready to jump in.”

