No matter how hard Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, tries to manipulate the public into believing him on certain issues, he’s always going to have someone on his case, and as soon as he tried to claim that he’d always insisted it was wrong to boo England players, former international, Gary Neville, leapt into action.

As a broadcaster, Neville is peerless.

His commentary and analysis is as good as anyone, but his social conscience and willingness to call out misdemeanours puts him on another pedestal altogether.

He may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that he’s in the corner of the common man or woman.

When Johnson recently tried to claim he had always said it was wrong to boo the England players when taking the knee, Neville took to Twitter and dismantled him in just one word.

The ex-Man United full-back had simply wrote what many people think about the man that runs the country, and arguably would’ve won a few more fans of his straight talking in the process.