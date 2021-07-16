Gareth Bale’s future appears to have been sorted amid rumours of a shock early retirement from club football.

Bale spent last season on loan at Tottenham amid a difficult spell at Real Madrid which saw fans turn on the Welshman despite his unquestionable success in the Spanish capital.

And ahead of this season, it was rumoured that Bale could walk away from football, but those rumours appear to have been put to bed.

That’s because the return of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid means Bale is likely to get a fresh start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In fact, Diario AS via Football Espana report that Bale is one of the players Ancelotti is ‘counting on’ ahead of the coming season.

Ancelotti was the man who signed Bale in 2013 from Tottenham and he is keen to use some of the stars who spent last season away from the club.

Bale is expected back for pre-season in the coming weeks having been given extended time off due to his involvement in Euro 2020 with Wales.