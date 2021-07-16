If there’s one thing that Barcelona’s Gerard Pique loves more than any other, it’s the chance to wind up eternal rivals, Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are under the microscope this week after Spanish daily, El Confidencial, has been drip feeding audio leaks of Real president, Florentino Perez, slamming club legends such as Raul, Iker Casillas and Jose Mourinho.

MORE: Jack Grealish will sign for Man City

Sensing a golden opportunity to make some mischief, the Catalan centre-back has waded into the row with a series of tweets trolling the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

According to Mundo Deportivo, once Spanish TV programme, El Chiringuito, started asking for opinions on the enveloping gloom at Real Madrid, Pique responded with a #audios message.

Another tweet referenced Roma’s incredible 10-0 pre-season victory, but still the Barca player wanted to know more about the recordings. “Roma win 10-0 but you don’t have the audios” he wrote.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal settle on 23-year-old Dutch replacement for outgoing midfielder Granit Xhaka Video: England star Jordan Pickford all smiles at his homecoming after Euro 2020 Man United unlikely to re-sign former club legend this summer with current club expecting his imminent return

With very little that Real can do about Pique’s epic trolling, we can almost certainly expect to see more over the coming days.