New Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou, is doing some sterling transfer business in this summer window, with his latest signing even being lauded by former Barcelona legend, Andres Iniesta.

The Spaniard has played alongside Kyogo Furuhashi at Japanese side Vissel Kobe, and believes that there’s every chance his former colleague will make it at the highest level in Europe.

MORE: Jack Grealish will sign for Man City

“To be honest, Kyogo absolutely has the talent to play in Europe,” he was quoted as saying via talkSPORT.

“He’s leading the J1’s scoring chart, but it’s not just that. He’s got strong technique, and I believe he can succeed in Europe.

“I’m sure he’s got scouts watching him already, but it’s going to be tough for us because he scores a lot of goals.

?? We have reached agreement to sign Japanese internationalist, @Kyogo_Furuhashi subject to the satisfaction of usual conditions and international clearance! ?#WelcomeKyogo ??? — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 16, 2021

“It’ll be tough but if he goes to Europe I’ll be incredibly happy for him, because for Japanese players it’s a dream to play in Europe.”

Celtic’s fan base will fondly remember Shunsuke Nakamura, and will surely be hoping that Furuhashi will be following in his countryman’s footsteps.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Simon Jordan slams Amanda Staveley live on air over potential Newcastle takeover Liverpool still in the hunt for Saul as swap deal with Barcelona’s Griezmann hits the buffers Former international Gary Neville dismantles Boris Johnson’s claim that it’s ‘wrong to boo England players’ in just one word

With 14 goals in 20 J-League games this season, the player is certainly in good form, and if he can transfer that kind of goalscoring output to the Scottish Premiership, there’ll be no complaints whatsoever from Postecoglou or the supporters.

There’s certainly an awful lot of ground to make up on rivals Rangers, and the pressure will be on Furuhashi to deliver from the get go.